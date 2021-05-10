Treasury readies first batch of $350B aid to states, localities

State and local governments gained access Monday to $350 billion in pandemic relief, as the Treasury Department opened a new program designed to replenish lost revenue and help address economic hardships.

The new funding, part of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law enacted in March, will provide a two-year cash infusion for states, localities, U.S. territories and tribal governments that have shed an estimated 1.3 million jobs since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Treasury officials released guidance Monday outlining the rules that will govern applications for the aid.

The money can be used for a wide range of purposes that include public health, assistance to families and businesses, the replacement of lost public sector revenue, and “premium pay” for essential workers. It also could be used for infrastructure work that is limited to water and sewer systems and broadband internet access.

State and local governments could begin applying for the aid Monday and the first payments could be processed “in a matter of days,” a senior administration official told reporters in a conference call. But not all the funding will come immediately.

Local governments will receive half their money beginning this month, followed by the second half 12 months later. Some states would receive payments on that schedule as well. But states that have had an increase in the unemployment rate of more than 2 points since February 2020 could receive their full allocation in a single lump sum, according to the guidance.