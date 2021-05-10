How a drunk driver inspired Sen. Lujan to back anti-DWI technology

Sen. Ben Ray Luján said he was about 20 years old when a pair of headlights altered the trajectory of his life.

It was 1992. Luján, D-N.M., recalls he was staying with his parents during a summer break from the University of New Mexico. He said he was about a half-mile from home, coming back from a basketball tournament game in his Toyota Celica, when he rounded a bend and was hit head-on by a drunk driver who had veered far into his lane.

He said he remembers opening his eyes after the collision, the smoky car, adrenaline pumping through his veins, the disconcerting feeling of trying to figure out if he was okay.

It’s not a story Luján, now 48, often tells publicly, despite the fact that he’s been in the public eye for 17 years, including 12 years in the House of Representatives.

He is, after all, lucky: He is alive.