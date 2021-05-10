Group that includes 9/11 commissioners urges Congress to create similar Jan. 6 panel

A bipartisan group that includes former lawmakers, military leaders and diplomats is urging Congress to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Toward that end, the National Council on Election Integrity is launching a $250,000 digital ad campaign inside the Beltway on Tuesday to spur congressional action on a 9/11-style commission at a time when partisan bickering has stalled creation of such a panel. The group is a project of Issue One, a nonpartisan government watchdog group.

“Congress should act expeditiously to pass legislation to create a bipartisan and independent commission, modeled on the 9/11 Commission, to thoroughly investigate what happened, how it happened, and to identify what steps must be taken to prevent this from ever happening again,” the National Council on Election Integrity said in a statement.

“Congress should provide the commission with subpoena power, have an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, and build on the oversight committee work of Congress, various law enforcement reports, and intelligence reviews of the events leading up to January 6,” the group added.

The group calling for action includes: Former Rep. Lee Hamilton, D-Ind., who served as vice chair of the 9/11 commission; former Rep. Tim Roemer, D-Ind., also a member of the 9/11 panel and an integral author of the House legislation that established it; and former Rep. Zach Wamp, R-Tenn., who cultivated bipartisan support for building the Capitol Visitor Center after the terrorist attacks.