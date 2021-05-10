Capitol Police IG casts doubt on department’s Jan. 6 timeline

The Capitol Police inspector general’s review of what happened on Jan. 6? It could take a while.

That was the upshot from Monday’s House Administration hearing, in which Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton told the committee he could not vouch for the department’s internal timelines on the day the Capitol was attacked by supporters of President Donald Trump, seeking to disrupt the Electoral College victory certification for Joe Biden.

Bolton could not answer why the Capitol Police’s timeline of the Jan. 6 insurrection showed that officers were assigned to monitor a few counterdemonstrators and not a group of approximately 200 members of the pro-Trump Proud Boys group. That led him to question the veracity of the force’s work product.

“Why did the department decide to monitor the three to four counterdemonstrators but apparently, according to this timeline, not to monitor the Proud Boys?” House Administration Chairperson Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., asked Bolton.

Bolton said he questions the accuracy of the department’s timeline and is moving up his review of command and radio traffic up to June rather than later in the summer.