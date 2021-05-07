Most of Pentagon billions moved to border wall not recoverable

Most of the nearly $10 billion that the Trump administration diverted from the armed services to build barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border will never be seen again, Pentagon and congressional officials confirmed Friday.

That includes some of the money diverted from military construction funds and all the money former President Donald Trump had reprogrammed from a variety of other Pentagon initiatives, such as National Guard equipment, a new amphibious assault ship for the Navy, F-35 fighter jets for the Marine Corps, Osprey tilt-rotors for carrying forces to battle and C-130J transport planes.

Betty McCollum, the Minnesota Democrat who chairs the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, told panel members at the end of a hearing Friday that they are “not going to be getting any money returned” from Defense subcommittee appropriations that were diverted to border projects in fiscal 2019 and 2020.

Nearly $10 billion gone from Pentagon

McCollum did not elaborate at the hearing. She said the panel’s members will soon be receiving a memo from the staff director explaining the situation.

But a House aide and a Pentagon official told CQ Roll Call why so few of the diverted defense dollars are still available.