How are your tax dollars being spent? We don’t always know

Our federal government spends a maddening amount of money each year. Countless billions are arguably wasted on ineffective programs, useless research and bloated bureaucracy that should have been eliminated decades ago. Even more frustrating is that we often have no idea where public funds are sent or how they’re used.

Every year, the federal government relies on hundreds of companies, nonprofits, academic institutions and other entities to implement a wide variety of programs and projects. The 1989 Stevens Amendment requires most entities that receive federal funding to publicly disclose how those dollars are used.

But this law has largely been ignored by many recipients of government funds. For example, Stanford University repeatedly failed to disclose its use of millions of tax dollars in questionable research involving fetal tissues from aborted babies.

Similarly, American taxpayers presumably had no way of knowing that public funds were diverted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China for “subgrants” between 2014 and 2019 for an undisclosed research study on coronaviruses and Chinese bats.

In addition to widespread noncompliance and the lack of an enforcement mechanism, current law only applies to funds distributed by the Departments of Labor, Defense, Health and Human Services, and Education. This means we don’t have much transparency into where your tax dollars ultimately wind, given how many departments aren’t subject to this law.