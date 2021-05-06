Huge Treasury cash pile might delay debt limit ‘drop dead’ date

The Treasury Department on Wednesday made its perennial plea to lawmakers for timely action to avoid hitting the nation’s borrowing cap, after which the agency would only be able to finance government operations out of cash on hand and whatever tax receipts come in each day.

But Treasury is projecting that the cash balance will still be unusually large by the end of July, when the current debt ceiling suspension lapses. Combining that with accounting maneuvers known as “extraordinary measures,” some experts say the agency could make it deep into the fall before reaching the “drop dead” date for action.

“I don’t have a hard number right now, but I’m going to say it could take them to the middle of the fourth quarter,” said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP, an investment research firm that analyzes Treasury financing. “Let’s just say well into the fourth quarter.”

Earlier this week, Treasury said in its quarterly borrowing update that it expects to have a cash balance of $450 billion at the end of July, which is more than $300 billion above where Crandall and other analysts expected it to be based on prior debt ceiling suspensions.

In recent laws postponing the debt limit from taking effect, Congress has added language barring Treasury from borrowing more than was necessary to pay for federal programs and from “increasing the cash balance above normal operating balances in anticipation of the expiration” of a debt ceiling suspension period.