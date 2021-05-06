House panel: Separation-of-powers concerns no longer apply in Trump financial records case

The House Oversight and Reform Committee told a federal judge late Wednesday that it should be easier to obtain former President Donald Trump’s financial records from an accounting firm now that he is just that — the former president.

The committee has returned to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to continue its more than two-year effort to enforce a congressional subpoena to Mazars USA, the accounting firm for Trump and several of his business entities.

Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., reissued the subpoena this Congress, seeking eight years of accounting and other financial information from both before and after Trump took office.

Trump’s challenge to that subpoena already went to the Supreme Court, which for the first time put limits on congressional power to subpoena a sitting president’s personal and business information because of separation-of-powers concerns.

The justices last year laid out what Congress and the courts must do before subpoenas for a president’s records can be enforced — the so-called Mazars test for judges to consider. The Supreme Court then sent the case back to lower courts to consider again.