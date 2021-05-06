Gensler: SEC’s social media focus is on fraud, not collusion

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler told lawmakers Thursday that his agency is focused on any fraud that may occur when investors communicate in social media, and not on collusion.

In testimony about volatile trading in GameStop Corp. and other shares in January, Gensler resisted the suggestion from Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., that retail investors coordinating online could pose a threat to markets.

“We should always be vigorously enforcing our laws and ensuring that there's not fraud and manipulation, but again, we all have a free speech right to go and say to a neighbor, whether it’s online or in person, I like this investment,” Gensler said, noting that the agency has jurisdiction over fraud and not free speech.

“Our laws are about if somebody's trying to defraud another person, mislead another person, manipulate the markets,” he added. “That we should root out and vigorously root that out, whether that's a big institution or an individual, or frankly, a computer controlled by a big institution.”

In the committee's third hearing on the GameStop volatility, Gensler faced questions from both Democrats and Republicans about the role social media played. GameStop's price soared from about $20 a share to more than $400 in January when retail investors organizing on online forums such as Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets bought up shares in the store. The price now hovers around $160 a share.