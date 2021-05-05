The Federal Trade Commission’s self-created problem

The Supreme Court recently gave the Federal Trade Commission an extraordinary rebuke over the agency’s misuse of a section of the FTC Act that allows the agency to stop harmful behavior in the marketplace.

The court’s April 22 decision made clear that Section 13(b) of the law allows the agency to go to court to seek an injunction but does not allow it to seek — or a court to award — compensation in consumer protection cases.

In a unanimous decision, the justices made clear that the FTC had not been following the law. In response, acting FTC Chair Rebecca Slaughter charged that the court “ruled in favor of scam artists and dishonest corporations.” It is misleading for the FTC to point the finger at this unanimous ruling, when, in fact, the FTC’s problem is entirely self-created.

Congress empowered the agency to use Section 13(b) and Section 19 of the FTC Act in concert with its administrative authority as the path to compensation in consumer protection cases. As an example, let’s say a company is engaging in what the FTC believes to be an unfair or deceptive practice. The FTC goes to court and, under 13(b), it argues that the company is likely in violation of the law. If the court agrees, it issues a preliminary injunction, stopping the company from engaging in the practice, so no further harm can befall consumers. With that injunction in hand, the FTC begins an administrative process to determine whether the conduct is, in fact, a violation.

Because the FTC is prosecutor, judge and jury, it is virtually assured that a violation will be found following the agency’s own internal deliberations. If the FTC finds the company to be in violation, the agency can go back to court and ask for compensation. However, Section 19 of the FTC Act only allows the court to award compensation in those cases where a reasonable person should have known that their conduct would be a violation. Congress intended the “reasonable person standard” to give a court the necessary discretion to decide when monetary compensation is appropriate.