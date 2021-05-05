Tai says US backs WTO move to give poor countries vaccine access

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday the Biden administration will back a proposal at the World Trade Organization to waive global intellectual property protections in a move to expand poor countries’ access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines,” Tai said in a statement. “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures.”

Tai said the U.S. will participate in negotiations on wording of a final version of the waiver originally proposed by India and South Africa. On Wednesday, backers of the proposed waiver said they are considering revisions and have asked that the committee of jurisdiction at the WTO call a meeting later this month that would be open to all members for discussion of a revised proposal. The discussion would precede the committee’s scheduled June meeting.

The Biden administration faced growing pressure from congressional Democrats and U.S. and international nonprofit groups to back an easing of protections that allow pharmaceutical companies to control licensing and production. On April 28, half the House Democratic Caucus signed and sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to support the waiver as way to share medical technology.

However, the congressional letter said some changes would be necessary to the original proposal because of “unintended impacts it could have on unrelated copyright and other intellectual property that provide the basis for ongoing collectively bargained wage payments and corresponding contributions to health plans and retirement plans for workers throughout the country.”