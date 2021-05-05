Off-put by offsets: Why some advocates doubt ‘net zero’ pledges

Look at the fine print to understand the climate goals that governments and companies have set and search for one term in particular: net-zero.

During climate talks in late April, the United States set a goal to cut its net emissions 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, and it has also pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Other high-emitting nations also set their own goals.

The European Union pledged to cut net emissions 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030 and zero them out by 2050, while China has said it will hit “peak” emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and Canada aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Those and hundreds of other targets from nations and companies are net-zero pledges, meaning they can be met even if emissions are not sharply reduced. That’s because the emissions may be offset by emission-trapping steps elsewhere, such as planting trees or capturing and storing carbon through farming practices or new technology.

But climate advocates worry that while net-zero goals are based on climate science, they allow governments and corporations responsible for emissions to delay tough decisions, rely on new and unproven technology, have no clear standards to account for the amount of carbon that goes into and comes out of the atmosphere, lack an international governing body to apply any such standards, and do not address the root cause of climate change by lowering fossil fuel use directly.