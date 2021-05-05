Animal testing is cruel and often unnecessary. But the FDA forces drugmakers to do it

Times, and technologies, are changing. With growing momentum in the movement to stop harmful animal testing and major advancements in alternative research methods, it’s time to right the wrongs of the past.

Animal testing is not nearly as accurate as scientific alternatives, and certainly much less humane. Yet, the Food and Drug Administration requires it for certain approvals. We’re here to change that.

Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem recently submitted for FDA approval the first drug developed using high-tech research tools and absolutely no animal testing. This is a major breakthrough and should become the rule at the FDA, not the exception.

As many as one-third of all dogs subjected to experiments each year are tested on to fulfill outdated regulatory requirements from the FDA and other federal agencies. As White Coat Waste Project has documented, in some of the standard tests the FDA compels companies to conduct, puppies as young as 1 week old are forced to ingest massive doses of experimental drugs, often resulting in convulsion and death.

Animal testing isn’t just inhumane, it’s also incredibly expensive. Researchers at Hebrew University found that while it normally takes four to six years and millions of dollars to bring a drug to clinical trial using animal testing practices, it only took them eight months, at a fraction of the cost, when using science-based testing methods. Estimates say drug development costs could be cut by over a quarter with more expanded use of non-animal testing tools.