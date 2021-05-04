Ripple case seen as precedent for cryptocurrency regulation

Cryptocurrency experts are closely watching a legal battle between Ripple Labs Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission, anticipating the case could establish precedent and clarify the regulatory landscape for digital coin offerings.

The SEC last year sued the company, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging they should have registered XRP under securities law. Ripple and its executives have asked the court to dismiss the case.

Ripple scored wins in preliminary rulings in the federal court, including gaining access to internal SEC documents and shielding its executives’ personal bank records from discovery. Holders of Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency at issue in the litigation were also granted permission in April to intervene in the case.

Those wins don’t necessarily foreshadow a victory for Ripple, but the case is on track to establish legal precedent for the SEC’s authority over digital coin offerings, according to Drew Hinkes, a lawyer at Carlton Fields PA in Miami who works on cryptocurrency matters.

“This is a significant case,” Hinkes said in an interview with CQ Roll Call. “Ripple has tremendous financial resources, has assembled an incredible team of well-respected lawyers and has one of the most high-profile projects in the industry.”