Justices seem to split with senators, DOJ on interpretation of drug sentencing law

The Supreme Court appeared unlikely Tuesday to interpret a 2018 criminal sentencing law about crack cocaine possession the same way as the bipartisan group of senators who wrote it.

Lawyers for the Justice Department and the prisoner bringing the challenge, Tarahrick Terry, told the justices that Congress’ overarching goal in the 2018 law was to give a chance at resentencing for everyone in prison under a 1986 law that treated crack 100 times more severely than powder cocaine.

Senators who championed the 2018 law filed a brief in the case that made that same argument, saying the provision was central to the passage of the broader sentencing overhaul meant to make the criminal justice system more fair and reduce prison overcrowding.

That included the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top members, Chair Richard J. Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa.

But most of the justices indicated Tuesday at oral arguments that they read the text of the law to mean that prisoners can get a chance to reduce unfairly long sentences for possessing crack cocaine under a tough-on-drugs law from 1986 — but not those convicted for the smallest amounts.