Supreme Court considers scope of key provision in 2018 sentencing overhaul

The Supreme Court hears oral argument Tuesday in a case that will determine whether a 2018 law gave prisoners a chance to reduce unfairly long sentences for possessing the smallest amounts of crack cocaine.

The bipartisan group of senators who championed the law have told the justices in a brief that they aimed to give everyone sentenced for crack cocaine possession under an old tough-on-drugs law a chance to get their sentence reduced.

That provision was central to the passage of the broader 2018 sentencing overhaul meant to make the criminal justice system more fair and reduce prison overcrowding. It was a signature bipartisan legislative accomplishment during the divisive partisan atmosphere of the Trump administration.

Some federal courts have interpreted the law that way. But four federal appeals courts have ruled that the 2018 law was written in a way that means it applies to defendants who had larger amounts of crack cocaine, but doesn’t apply to those who had the smallest amounts.

The lawyers for the defendant in the Supreme Court case, Tarahrick Terry, told the justices that “countless” of the lowest-level crack offenders are still serving their sentences, but “geography alone now determines whether they are even eligible for relief.”