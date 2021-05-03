Democrats urge end to labor practices they see rooted in racism

Some House Democrats are pushing Congress to expand labor protections for domestic, farm and tipped workers, whose exclusion from federal labor laws was part of what they said was a racist gambit to shore up southern support for the New Deal.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt excluded industries heavily populated by Black workers to buy the support of southern lawmakers needed to pass a law that established the backbone of federal labor protections, including paid overtime and minimum wage, Democrats said Monday at a hearing held by the House Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections.

“By excluding jobs held by Black and brown workers from basic worker protections, the FLSA [Fair Labor Standards Act] injected institutional racism into a federal wage and hour law,” Subcommittee Chairwoman Alma Adams, D-N.C, said. “These exclusions robbed workers of color of economic security over the next three decades.”

Adams highlighted three bills that would correct racist exclusions in federal labor laws, including a bill introduced by Rep. Robert C. Scott, D-Va., that would eliminate the separate minimum wage for tipped workers and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour; 2019 legislation introduced by committee member Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., that would make live-in domestic workers eligible for overtime pay; and a bill introduced that year by Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., that would do the same for farm workers.

Adams said her mother and grandmother cleaned houses, so she knew the financial hardship of domestic work.