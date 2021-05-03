20 small steps to restore faith in American elections

The past year has seen some of the fastest and most complex changes in election laws and procedures in generations due to the pandemic.

Across the country, Congress, the executive branch, courts, state legislatures, governors, and state and local election administrators all responded — often without coordination — to the worst pandemic in a century, which happened to hit during a general election year.

These changes and the postelection reaction to them have spawned confusion and a raft of self-defeating policy proposals in states across the country. But there are commonsense reforms that our election system still needs.

First, it’s worth addressing the real problems facing our election systems. The scale and diversity of threats to election integrity is a problem by itself. Never before have our election systems been such a direct target of interference by hostile foreign actors, including nation-states with considerable resources like Russia and China. The combination of attacks against our election systems and mis- and disinformation, whether originating domestically or overseas, contributes to the greatest threat to our elections — mistrust.

This mistrust is largely undeserved. The Department of Homeland Security reported that, at least as far as foreign interference was concerned, the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history. … There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Every state election administrator was also able to certify official vote tallies, and no court that reviewed the matter found a reason to question those certifications.