Biden restricts travel from India amid calls for further U.S. aid to fight COVID-19

The Biden administration is imposing new restrictions on travel from India as members of Congress call for further assistance to help the country battle a devastating spread of COVID-19.

New travel limitations take effect on May 4, the White House confirmed Friday.

“On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration will restrict travel from India starting immediately,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India.”

The announcement of the travel restrictions, which CNN reported would restrict the ability of foreign nationals to enter the United States if they have been in India in recent weeks, came after Psaki was asked about the scope of U.S. assistance to India.

The U.S. government has sent two military cargo flights of supplies to India in the last 24 hours, which is just part of what the press secretary said would be provided.