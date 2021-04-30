Advocates push for office to reconsider ‘unjust’ deportations

Howard Bailey was a 22-year-old Navy veteran and legal permanent resident when he pleaded guilty to a marijuana possession charge in the mid-1990s.

More than a decade, two kids and a house later, the Virginia resident found himself deported to his native Jamaica over the conviction, following two years in immigration detention.

His conviction has since been pardoned by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and states across the country have moved to decriminalize, and even legalize, recreational marijuana.

But the immigration system has yet to catch up: Bailey remains in Jamaica, hoping for a chance to return to the United States, where his mother, siblings and two American children, now young adults, still reside.

“It’s a continuing fight,” Bailey said in a phone interview, discussing his battle to return to the U.S. “Why is someone holding the key and refusing to let their sons and their daughters in? I’m not a stranger.”