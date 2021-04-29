ESG lobbying surges with Democratic control of Washington

More lobbyists reported raising environmental, social and governance issues with U.S. officials and lawmakers this year, with Democrats now controlling Washington, than ever before.

“ESG” has been steadily appearing in more federal quarterly lobbying reports in recent years, according to a review of filings by CQ Roll Call. After the first mention of ESG came in mid-2018, references to the topic climbed during the final years of the Trump administration, which largely opposed the consideration of ESG and sustainability issues in regulation and legislation. Those issues are now at their highest point as regulators and members of Congress prepare policy on climate change.

Lobbyists mentioned the acronym ESG in first-quarter 2021 lobbying reports for 37 unique clients. The reports, which were due April 20, cover activity from Jan. 1 through March 31, including the beginning of the Biden administration and Democrats’ control of both chambers of Congress.

The figure is up from 21 distinct reports that mentioned ESG for the final quarter of 2020, 24 from last year’s third quarter, 18 from the second quarter and 14 from the first quarter. The final quarter of 2019 saw 15 reports mentioning ESG, which was the first time the term appeared widely in lobbying reports. It was mentioned once before in a report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce covering 2018’s second quarter.

CQ Roll Call’s review identified quarterly reports that mention the acronym “ESG,” in reference to financial considerations as a specific lobbying issue, using the Senate’s search system, which covers reports since 1999.