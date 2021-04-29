Biden and Harris hit the road after joint session address to sell agenda

Fresh off his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden is hitting the road to sell sweeping plans for infrastructure investment, child care, and health and education programs — and the tax hikes to pay for them.

On his 100th day in office, Biden will be taking his message beyond the familiar confines of the Capitol, in an effort to, as he put it Wednesday night, “prove democracy still works. That our government still works — and can deliver for the people.”

“In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver,” the president told the assembled lawmakers and other dignitaries in the House chamber, far fewer in number because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration’s road show will feature events aimed at selling both a $2 trillion-plus infrastructure package that would invest in everything from roads, rails and bridges to broadband, electric vehicle technology and child care and the $1.8 trillion family assistance plan formally unveiled during Wednesday’s address.

Called the “Getting America Back on Track Tour” by the White House, it will include at least one visit to a train station, a familiar setting for Biden, whose Amtrak commutes from Delaware to D.C. during his days as a senator have long connected him to rail travel. And the president and vice president are expected to tout their accomplishments, providing rhetorical cover for advocating their expansive agenda.