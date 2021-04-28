Senators aim fire at each other at first hearing for Biden judicial nominees

It only took a few minutes Wednesday for members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to stir up lingering partisan bitterness over the judicial confirmation process at the first hearing for President Joe Biden’s picks for vacancies on the federal bench.

Chairman Richard J. Durbin opened the hearing by saying the slate of five nominees was a welcome change from those under former President Donald Trump, because they were qualified and would bring diversity to the bench with both their racial and professional backgrounds.

Wednesday’s most high-profile nominees, Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, are Black women who previously worked as public defenders.

Over four years, Trump appointed 54 judges to the circuit courts — “None of them, not one of them, was Black,” Durbin said — and only two of the current 179 appeals court judges spent time as public defenders.

“Thankfully, with today's five nominees, the Biden administration has taken important steps toward orienting the courts back toward evenhandedness, fair-mindedness and competence,” the Illinois Democrat said.