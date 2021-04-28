Photos of the day: Biden in prime time

President Joe Biden gave his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

The joint address — known as a State of the Union in non-inauguration years — looked vastly different from the past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Attendees were limited, social distancing was practiced and guests appeared virtually.

Here's what CQ Roll Call's photographers captured at the Capitol:

President Joe Biden speaks with lawmakers as he exits the House chamber at the end of his address to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden elbow bumps Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as Vice President Kamala Harris claps at the end of his address. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talk before the start of President Joe Biden's address. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden delivers his address to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., checks her phone as President Joe Biden delivers his address. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Socially distanced members of Congress stand as President Joe Biden arrives at the podium in the House chamber to deliver his address. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talk before the start of President Joe Biden's address to the joint session of Congress. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Harris leads the procession of U.S. senators through the Capitol Rotunda before the Biden address. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Members of the D.C. Marijuana Justice community hold a 51-foot blow-up joint on the National Mall ahead of Biden's speech. The group called on the administration to take action on marijuana legalization and expungement of criminal records. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)