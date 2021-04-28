Neal unveils paid leave, child care plan ahead of Biden speech

Legislation unveiled Tuesday by House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal would provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave and “guaranteed” access to child care, and permanently extend a trio of tax credits for lower-income workers and families that were part of last month’s $1.9 trillion relief law.

“Our economy is premised on the idea that some workers are worthy of ‘perks’, like paid leave or affordable child care that works for their schedules, while the majority are forced to fend for themselves,” the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement introducing the bill, which he’s referring to as a discussion draft.

The measure comes as the Biden administration was putting the finishing touches on $1.8 trillion in new proposed spending and tax cuts on education, child care and paid leave.

One of the areas in dispute has been how long the newly expanded child tax credit would be extended for; the White House is proposing an extension through 2025. Neal’s proposal, with broad support across the Democratic Caucus, would get in front of President Joe Biden’s rollout by proposing a permanent extension of the pricey credit, which cost $110 billion just for one year in the March aid package.

The March law boosted the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child, and to $3,600 for children under 6 years old. It also made the amounts fully refundable for parents without enough income tax liability for the credit to fully offset. Combined with extending the current child tax credit which expires after 2025, the right-leaning Tax Foundation has estimated it could cost $1.6 trillion alone to make those provisions permanent.