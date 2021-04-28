History is made with Harris, Pelosi atop the House dais

A lot of things in the House chamber look different in 2021. During President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress, attendees sat masked and socially distanced. The crowd was smaller and the guests were virtual.
But perhaps the most striking change was the image of two women in the chairs behind the president. Filled over the decades by the vice president and speaker, it’s the first time both roles are held by women — Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.
CQ Roll Call dug through its archives of the last three decades to mark the history made Wednesday: