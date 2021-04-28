FEMA’s tasks pit COVID-19 vaccinations against hurricane prep

Staffing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency is at critical lows as the agency has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which experts say is setting back preparations for hurricanes.

With about five weeks to prepare for hurricane season, 77 percent of staff are already deployed, according to a memo released at a short daily briefing Sunday. The United States saw a similar level of depletion of FEMA staff in reserve in 2017, when three Category 4 hurricanes made landfall and wildfires raged.

President Joe Biden assigned the federal government more responsibility than the Trump administration did for ending the pandemic that has killed at least 572,000 Americans. But the vaccination push has run headlong into preparations for natural disasters.

Of 23 FEMA “cadres” — groups of FEMA staff with particular expertise — 17 are in the red zone, which means less than 25 percent of its personnel are available.

The shortages are especially acute among highly skilled officials. Only three federal coordinating officers, officials appointed by the president to manage the operations for a disaster, are available to be deployed, with 49 already in the field.