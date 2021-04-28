Congressman to sober Marty Walsh: Do you like Irish whiskey?

A House subcommittee hearing on President Joe Biden’s budget request got off to an awkward start when ranking Republican Tom Cole sought common ground with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

The Oklahoma Republican, who took issue with Biden’s request for a 14 percent increase in funding for the department, seized on Walsh’s Irish heritage as a potential source of rapport.

“Since you’re Irish, if you like Guinness, Irish cream ale or Irish whiskey, we’ll have a working basis for a relationship,” Cole said Wednesday during the hearing convened by the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

Walsh, whose parents emigrated from Ireland, previously sought treatment for alcoholism.

“Of course he didn’t know,” Cole’s spokesperson said later, asked if the congressman knew Walsh was in recovery. She didn’t comment further.