Can’t get enough of political Washington? Here’s your summer reading list

Stacey Abrams is finally writing fiction under her own name, Jake Tapper is pumping out another congressional murder mystery, and Bill Clinton is back with another thriller co-written with James Patterson.

Your definition of “beach read” can get a little warped when you follow politics, but these new books probably count.

From the halls of Congress to the banks of the Anacostia River, here are a few novels set in Washington to add to your summer reading list.

Stacey Abrams, “While Justice Sleeps” (Doubleday, May 11)

When her Supreme Court justice boss suddenly keels over and slips into a coma, law clerk Avery Keene solves the puzzles left behind.

This isn’t Abrams’ first novel, or even her second. She published eight romantic suspense books under the nom de plume Selena Montgomery, starting long before she ran for governor of Georgia and became a leading advocate for voting rights.