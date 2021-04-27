USDA chief says climate plans won’t involve a leaner meat diet

The Biden administration will not use eminent domain to take farm or ranch property out of production to meet its climate goal of conserving 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030, nor will it try to restrict people's meat consumption, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Monday.

Vilsack told a conference of the North American Agricultural Journalists that unnamed groups were raising the specter of eminent domain and using the media as part of climate pushback directed at the administration.

The concerns about land seizures worked their way into the April 22 confirmation hearing for Jewel H. Bronaugh, the nominee for deputy secretary of Agriculture, with questions from Sens. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, and John Thune, R-S.D., about President Joe Biden’s proposal to conserve 30 percent of U.S. land by 2030, a project known as 30 by 30.

The proposal, with few details, was part of a Jan. 27 executive order that Biden signed. The order calls for the Agriculture Department and several agencies to reach out to the public and to report on ideas to achieve the goal.