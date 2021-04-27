Odds appear to improve for sports-based financial derivatives

The agency known for regulating agricultural commodities and oil futures is considering financial products that imitate sports betting, which could be used throughout the United States instead of the current state-by-state approach to gambling.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission member Dan Berkovitz is one of the commissioners leading the effort, saying the derivatives contracts would be similar to ones the agency regulates that allow people to lock in prices on agricultural products.

State laws vary widely, and federal law keeps much activity from crossing state lines. Allowing financial derivatives would ease banks’ discomfort with accepting gambling-related funds, he said.

CFTC futures contracts are not subject to state gambling laws, or to federal internet gambling restrictions, Berkovitz told CQ Roll Call in an interview.

“Market participants could speculate on the outcome of a football game just like they could speculate on the price of soybeans,” he said. He envisions what the agency calls an event contract, which pays off if conditions are met and provides nothing if they don’t.