National parliaments in Europe, Asia and South America have allowed the use of digital remote voting for their representatives during the pandemic.

But in Washington, D.C., home to the world’s oldest democracy, fears about security, persistent partisanship and the weight of tradition have slowed the full deployment of technological tools for Congress.

The House Administration Committee prepared a report that said remote voting was technically feasible. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chairperson of the committee, sent the report to Speaker Nancy Pelosi noting that “secure technology” to conduct remote voting could be embraced.

Watch as CQ Roll Call's Gopal Ratnam looks at the example of Brazil.

