Congressional audience hopes to hear from Biden on China strategy

Much of the coverage in advance of President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night has been on the speech’s domestic policy components.

When it comes to foreign policy, however, lawmakers have diverse interests, so everyone will have some country or region that they would like to see the president mention Wednesday. But there is one recurring theme in recent conversations with lawmakers. They want to hear Biden talk about China.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was among those telling CQ Roll Call that he hopes the president will focus attention on the rival nation. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said senators want to hear “the beginnings of a comprehensive strategy on China.”

How the United States will counter China, including that country’s vast foreign investments through the Belt and Road Initiative, is already a bipartisan priority for the 117th Congress.

Last week, Menendez’s committee advanced a sweeping China competition bill, a measure that could prove to be a historic step.