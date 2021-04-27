CDC: Wearing masks outside not necessary for vaccinated people

The Biden administration said Tuesday there’s no need for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face masks while outdoors unless they are in crowded, large-group settings.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask when exercising outdoors or attending small and medium-sized outdoor gatherings, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky pointedly did not define how many people constitute a small or medium-sized gathering because that can depend on the space, how much distance separates people and local COVID-19 caseloads.

She told reporters it is also safe for fully vaccinated people to dine at an outdoor restaurant with vaccinated friends from multiple households while not wearing masks.

Walensky said most virus transmission currently happens indoors, with less than 10 percent of virus transmission traced to outdoor exposures.

Unvaccinated people should still wear a mask when attending a small outdoor gathering with other unvaccinated people to reduce the risk of severe disease, Walensky said. But an unvaccinated person can feel safe walking, running or biking outdoors without a mask on.