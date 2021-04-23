HUD restores transgender homeless protections dropped by Trump

The Housing and Urban Development Department recommitted to Obama-era protections that ensure transgender people experiencing homelessness can stay in shelters that correspond with their gender identities.

The department on Thursday withdrew a proposal put forward under President Donald Trump last year that would have rolled back the protections in HUD’s 2012 Equal Access rule for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals.

Trump’s proposal would have allowed shelters, particularly single-sex shelters, to set their own policies on whether to admit individuals based on gender or biological sex.

“Access to safe, stable housing — and shelter — is a basic necessity,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. “Unfortunately, transgender and gender non-conforming people report more instances of housing instability and homelessness than cis-gender people. Today, we are taking a critical step in affirming HUD’s commitment that no person be denied access to housing or other critical services because of their gender identity.”

Protections added to the rule in 2016 ensure a transgender or gender-nonconforming person can’t be turned away from shelters that correspond to their gender identities. The rule applies to shelters that receive HUD funding.