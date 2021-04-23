Former GOP officials signal support for higher refugee cap

The Biden administration’s lack of clarity on its refugee admissions cap has earned criticism from some Republicans in addition to Democrats and refugee advocacy groups.

A group of former government officials who served under the Trump and Bush administrations, now affiliated with the Council on National Security and Immigration, are urging the White House to raise the refugee admissions cap to 62,500.

“The dismantling of the USRAP [U.S. Refugee Admissions Program] over the last four years under the false pretense that refugee resettlement is incompatible with national security has been heartbreaking,” the former officials wrote in a letter Wednesday. “While we appreciate that your administration is struggling with addressing the current situation at the southern border, we urge you to move swiftly to admit pre-approved refugees because they are not a security threat.”

Last Friday, Biden announced he would maintain the Trump-era refugee admissions level of 15,000 for the current fiscal year, despite promising in February to raise the number to 62,500. After swift condemnation from congressional Democrats and refugee resettlement groups, the White House backtracked and pledged to raise the cap by May 15.

Biden said the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, where the administration is scrambling to accommodate record numbers of unaccompanied migrant children, was a factor in the decision to stick with the Trump-era numbers.