Congress girds for debate over military sex crimes as Pentagon mulls major changes

A Defense Department commission has recommended that the decision for prosecuting certain sexual offenses in the ranks be made by personnel outside the accused’s chain of command, a defense official said Friday.

Now Congress is about to step into the conversation — not for the first time.

The recommendation, first reported by the Associated Press, is backed by President Joe Biden but has yet to be endorsed by the military’s civilian and uniformed leaders.

Even so, the proposal from a so-called Independent Review Commission on sexual assault and harassment in the military marks the first time an organization of the Defense Department has advocated a change to a commander’s previously exclusive authority to decide which alleged offenses are sent to courts martial, experts said.

Advocates for victims of sexual crimes have long argued that this tenet of military justice has poorly served rape and assault victims because, the advocates say, commanders are not independent enough to exercise justice.