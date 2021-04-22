Photo of the day: Smokin’!

Posted April 22, 2021 at 4:03pm
A parking garage worker at Union Station in Washington inspects an electric fixture Thursday as it sparks and smokes while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and White House climate czar Gina McCarthy hold a news conference on electric charging stations.
The event was held to highlight President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and its proposed investments in electric vehicles and charging stations. Union Station received new electric fast-charging stations Thursday.
