Lawmakers propose bipartisan bill to address border influx

A bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled legislation on Thursday to address the recent influx of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border by ramping up staffing at immigration agencies and streamlining immigration court proceedings.

The measure was put forth in the Senate by John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and in the House by Texas Reps. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, and Tony Gonzales, a Republican, R-Texas, marking a rare bipartisan effort on immigration, an area that has typically fueled political division in Congress.

“We know that this crisis at the border is not a Democratic or Republican problem,” Sinema said in a call with reporters. “And as Sen. Cornyn and I both know firsthand, it’s not a new problem, it’s an American problem. And it’s one that we’ve been dealing with in our border states for decades.”

Cornyn described the proposed legislation as the first bipartisan, bicameral bill to address the recent increase in migrants coming to the U.S. Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied migrant children traveled to the U.S. border last month, the highest number in years.

“It is the beginning of our work on immigration issues. But this is, we think, the most urgent need, so that's why we’re starting with this bill,” Cornyn said.