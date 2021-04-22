Hearings lay bare risks of Afghanistan withdrawal

Whatever the merits of President Joe Biden’s decision to extract all U.S. troops from Afghanistan this year, Armed Services Committee hearings this week showed how the dangers of doing so are front of mind for lawmakers in both parties.

The near-term worry is for the safety of roughly 3,000 U.S. troops as they begin to depart Afghanistan, perhaps under fire from militants, between now and Sept. 11, the deadline Biden has set.

Over the longer term, meaning the next couple of years, lawmakers on the defense panels wonder if Afghanistan’s central government will fall to the Taliban, if terrorist cells will then revive there, and if American forces will be too far away at that point to do much about it.

That worrisome picture of Afghanistan’s future was painted Thursday at a Senate Armed Services hearing by not just lawmakers but also Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East and Southwest Asia. McKenzie also testified about Afghanistan on Tuesday before the House Armed Services Committee.

‘Atrocities’ ahead?

Most Democrats on the Senate panel manifested concerns about the looming pullout, even if they wore the guise of questions such as one to McKenzie from Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the committee’s chairman: “Do you agree with these assessments — one, that al-Qaida and ISIS are probably among the greatest threats and, two, if unchecked, they will revitalize themselves?”