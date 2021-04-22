Democrats unimpressed by GOP’s $568 billion infrastructure plan

Senate Republicans characterize their newly unveiled five-year, $568 billion counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s eight-year, $2 trillion infrastructure proposal as a starting point to serious negotiations. Democrats dismissed the proposal as not serious at all.

“The issue is, are Republicans going to be serious about getting over the bar of being serious,” Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said after the plan was released Thursday. “Because this was not a real proposal."

Wyden called the proposal “light years out of the ballpark in terms of being able to get a bipartisan compromise,” not just because it was far less than what Biden called for, but because “big corporations, they're constantly using roads, bridges and infrastructure, pay not a penny, and families basically get stuck with the bill."

His complaint echoed those of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who even before the plan was released dismissed it as “not big enough to meet our need.”

The GOP plan, crafted by a group led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee ranking Republican Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., adheres strictly to Republicans’ more narrow definition of infrastructure than to the Democrats' proposal. It would include $299 billion for roads and bridges, $61 billion for public transit, $20 billion for rail and $35 billion for drinking and wastewater.