Bronaugh looks set to advance as USDA’s second-in-command

President Joe Biden’s nominee for deputy secretary of Agriculture appears headed for committee approval despite Republican concerns about some administration proposals and policies.

Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and ranking member John Boozman, R-Ark., on Thursday told Jewel H. Bronaugh, the Virginia commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, that she has the background and experience to be the second-highest-ranking official at the Agriculture Department.

Bronaugh would come to the job after a career in various areas of agriculture. She is a former Virginia state executive director for the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, dean of agriculture at Virginia State University, an associate administrator for extension programs and an extension specialist for 4-H, a network of youth development groups the USDA administers.

She’s drawn high marks for starting a task force that works with Virginia farm and health organizations to identify financial and mental stress.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., introduced Bronaugh to the committee as “a very very talented public servant. You’ll find in Dr. Bronaugh someone who can bring creativity to that position.”