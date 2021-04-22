Brenda Mallory to take environmental policy in a new direction

Brenda Mallory’s supporters say her decades of environmental law experience qualify her as the best choice to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

But she also brings a new perspective to the role as the first African American to hold the position, one shaped by her humble beginnings in Waterbury, Conn.

“That’s really important when we’re talking about environmental justice, that we have someone whose life experiences teach her about what that means,” said Jeffrey Gleason, executive director of the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The center hired Mallory last year as its regulatory director, impressed by a lengthy résumé that includes representing private sector clients, working at the highest levels of the federal government and helping lead environmental law organizations.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted 53-45 to confirm Mallory as the head of the CEQ, which is responsible for developing and coordinating the administration’s environmental policies.