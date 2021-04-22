America’s research and development institutions have long been the envy of our competitors, flourishing at the top of global rankings. That distinctly American edge in innovation and entrepreneurship has proved more consequential than ever during this past year.

But our state-of-the-art innovation capabilities — responsible for bringing COVID-19 vaccines and countless other breakthroughs to market — haven’t flourished here by happenstance. They have been nurtured over decades of smart policies, and those policies are now at risk.

Current misguided efforts are unwittingly pushing the very ecosystem that lays our golden eggs of innovation toward the brink of downfall.

For the better part of the 20th century, patents on American research breakthroughs from publicly funded research at universities and research institutes belonged to the government — and mostly languished on agency shelves. By 1980, the federal government held nearly 30,000 patents, but less than 5 percent had been licensed for commercialization.

That all changed when Congress took decisive action and passed the Bayh-Dole Act. The 1980 law provided clear intellectual property rights, encouraging the inventing institutions to license their taxpayer-funded inventions to private companies. Those companies could then translate them into viable technologies, medicines and products.