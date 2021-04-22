Shareholders question corporate dollars supporting abortion restrictions

With corporate political power in the spotlight and a more conservative Supreme Court considering whether to take up fresh challenges to abortion, shareholders are pressing companies to align their campaign spending with their stated values.

The addition of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court increases the likelihood that justices could soon hear challenges related to abortion, legal experts say. The court’s new 6-3 conservative majority means a case’s fate is less likely to lie in the hands of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who joined the high court’s liberal wing in the past to block restrictions for abortion providers.

Liberals worry that any case that rises to the court may undermine the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which established a right to abortion, or undercut rights for LGBTQ individuals seeking health care.

Now, investment groups are asking public companies to report on alignment between their stated values on women’s health and political spending. Their first proposal for 2021 is up for a vote on Thursday at pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc.

The advocates view corporate actions as a potential counterweight to a Supreme Court that could soon rule in favor of state anti-abortion laws or even overturn Roe entirely. Some businesses threatened to move out of Georgia after the state legislature passed a law in 2019 making it illegal to obtain an abortion once a fetus’s heartbeat is detected. A judge blocked enforcement before the law could take effect.