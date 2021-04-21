Plan on it: Voter turnout next year will be down

ANALYSIS — Turnout in the 2022 midterm elections will be down. Guaranteed. But it’s not because of any voting access legislation percolating at the state and local levels. It’s because turnout is always down in midterm elections compared with presidential years.

The more pertinent question is: How low will turnout go?

At the outset, it’s important to remember that the last two elections set modern records for turnout.

In 2018, turnout was 50.1 percent, the highest for a midterm election since 1914, according to data from the United States Election Project at the University of Florida. Turnout in 2020 was 66.8 percent, which was the highest turnout for a presidential election since the 1900 race between President William McKinley and William Jennings Bryan, before women were even allowed to vote.

What’s been driving voters to the polls recently? There’s no question in my mind that one person deserves credit for the phenomenon: Donald J. Trump. He energized Republican voters for him and Democratic voters against him, leading to record-breaking turnout. Love him or hate him, Trump has been good for turnout.