House passes temporary extension for regulating fentanyl as Schedule 1 drug

The House passed legislation by voice vote Wednesday to extend an expiring provision related to the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, which was responsible for a large share of drug overdoses in recent years, although senators prefer a different approach.

Both chambers have introduced multiple bills that would extend the regulation of fentanyl for varying lengths of time. Currently, fentanyl is listed as a Schedule 1 drug, meaning it has a high potential to be abused and does not have a medical use.

Fentanyl’s classification expires May 6, which has worried many lawmakers who point to the record number of overdose deaths last year. At least 87,000 individuals died of drug overdoses over the 12-month period ending in September, according to data released last week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicting that number could reach over 90,000.

Schedule 1 drugs like fentanyl or LSD carry mandatory minimum sentencing — a point that concerns some Democrats. Lawmakers from both sides also say they want to ensure that the restrictions on the drug do not limit research on chemically similar drugs or analogues.

Criminal justice groups and some Democrats have said the classification should expire because mandatory minimums lead to racial disparities in the criminal justice system.