During his more than four decades in public service, Rep. Alcee L. Hastings participated in five impeachments. He voted for both of Donald Trump’s impeachments, and before that, for a federal judge’s and against Bill Clinton’s. But in his first, he didn’t get to vote at all.

It was his own.

Hastings, who died this month at the age of 84 after a fight with pancreatic cancer, was a man of many firsts. He was Florida’s first Black federal judge — and the first one impeached — and then one of the state’s first Black representatives in Congress since Reconstruction.

At a memorial service held Wednesday morning at the Capitol, nine former and current members spoke, but only House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer hinted at Hastings’ complicated legacy, which led his hometown paper to compare him to a phoenix rising from the ashes.

“He could have been very angry about what had happened to him. It could have defeated him. It could have made him feel sorry for himself. His greatness is that he didn’t let a defeat, defeat him,” Hoyer said.