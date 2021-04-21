FDA finds more problems with Johnson & Johnson contractor

A contractor for Johnson & Johnson may have spoiled more COVID-19 vaccine doses than previously understood, according to a scathing Food and Drug Administration inspection report released Wednesday.

The agency launched an inspection on April 12 of the Baltimore plant of Emergent BioSolutions, the U.S. company producing a crucial component of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and completed the inspection Tuesday. The inspection was triggered by an accident that ruined 15 million doses by cross-contaminating them with ingredients in the AstraZeneca vaccine.

FDA inspectors found that plant operators did not do a thorough investigation into that incident, and that the integrity of other batches may also be compromised.

"There is no assurance that other batches have not been subject to cross-contamination," reads the inspection document, known as an FDA Form 483.

No doses of the vaccine that have already been distributed and administered in the United States were contaminated, as they were sourced from the company’s plant in the Netherlands. The issues are not related to separate concerns that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be associated with exceedingly rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, the FDA clarified.