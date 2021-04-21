Biden to launch new tax credit for COVID-19 vaccine time off

President Joe Biden is set to announce the availability of new tax credits to subsidize small and medium-sized businesses that provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The eligibility period will run from April 1 through Sept. 30, though it will not be retroactive to Jan. 1, per a White House official, who cited the economic recovery law that created the tax credit. That means employers who already gave folks paid leave will not be able to recoup those funds.

An administration official said the new tax credit, which will pay as much as $511 per day for up to 80 hours is part of what the Biden COVID-19 response team sees as the “next big opportunity.”

“Our research shows that employers are especially effective in reaching the remaining unvaccinated population,” the official told reporters on a background briefing ahead of the president’s announcement. “The president will call on every employer in America, small, medium, large, to give their employees any time off they need to get vaccinated with pay. And to give employees any time off needed if they feel under the weather after getting a shot with pay, also.”

The federal government is staying away from the question of whether particular employers should impose vaccine mandates for employees resuming normal operations, however, calling that a “decision that’s really up to companies, their employees, their culture and how they think about the issue.”